Police investigating homicide at east Charlotte residence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte on Saturday evening.

The homicide took place in the 4500 block of Sharon Chase Drive shortly after 6:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the residence after the victim’s friend went to check on him and found him dead inside.

An investigation into the case is active and ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

