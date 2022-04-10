Immaculately restored 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad takes home Walt Hollifield Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Three years after the last spring Charlotte AutoFair, there’s a new top car in town as Tim Helms took home the coveted Walt Hollifield Best of Show Trophy on Sunday with his immaculately restored 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad.

Helms said he’s not a car collector, but he’s always held a special place in his heart for the Tri-Five machines, a reference to 1955, ‘56 and ‘57-era Chevrolets.

“I actually drove a ‘55 Chevrolet to high school, so I’m kind of partial to the ‘55s themselves,” he said.

The root beer brown classic station wagon now sports plenty of modern updates throughout, but getting it into show-winning shape was a project three years in the making. According to Helms, he found the car on a Tri-Five Facebook group in Oklahoma.

“We live out in the country. When the transporter got there with the car, me and my son pulled it up to the house with an ATV and a rope. It was nothing but a rolling hull. We went from there – just started collecting parts and finding the right people to do the work.”

Standing in Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the Best of Show trophy in hand, Helms said the car in front of him wildly exceeded the vision he had for it all those years ago.

“It’s beyond what I was expecting, especially the detail under the hood. I told the fab shop, the painter and the interior man, No. 1 on the list was attention to detail when we started this build, and they nailed it. They nailed it.”

The Best of Show award was named for Charlotte-area car expert Walt Hollifield, who has been an invaluable part of AutoFair for more than 40 years. Hollifield presented his eponymous award to Helms in winner’s circle.

