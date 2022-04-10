Hornets finish regular season, will face Atlanta Hawks on road in play-in game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon to finish the regular season with a 43-39 record. It’s the most wins for the Hornets since the 2015-16 season.

Despite the victory, Charlotte remained the 10th seed in the eastern conference and will face the ninth-seeded Atlanta Hawks on the road in a play-in game. The two teams have split the four meetings against each other this year.

The loser of the game will not make the playoffs, and the winner will face the loser of the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers matchup with a chance to get the final eastern conference playoff spot.

If the Hornets manage to win two games in the play-in, they would face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. They have not made the playoffs since 2016.

Last season, Charlotte was blown out by the Indiana Pacers in the first play-in game. It was the first time the NBA ever held a play-in tournament.

The Hornets are hoping to change that fate this year with the improved play of leading scorers LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

Ball, a second-year point guard was named Charlotte’s first all-star since Kemba Walker this year, and Bridges is in the running for Most Improved Player as he’s averaged over 20 points per game.

The Hawks are led by all-star point guard Trae Young, who led them to a surprising eastern conference finals appearance last year.

Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will miss the play-in game due to ongoing discomfort in his left foot, the team announced Sunday.

Charlotte and Atlanta will play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

