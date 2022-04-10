NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in China Grove

One killed in shooting on Elm Street
The incident occurred on Saturday on Elm Street.
The incident occurred on Saturday on Elm Street.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in China Grove are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Police say the incident happened on Elm Street.

On Saturday at approximately 6:50 pm, officers of the China Grove Police Department responded to a shooting the corners of 3rd avenue, Elm Street and Bostian Street. When units arrived they found a man that had been shot laying in the street.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim but he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital The 21 year old victim’s name is withheld pending notification of family.

Detectives are looking for a black in color, BMW-X3 with the license tag JMP-7957. Anyone with information in reference to the vehicle or homicide is asked to contact the China Grove Police Department attention of Detective P. Watkins at 704-857-7755.

The Town of Landis Public Safety confirmed that it was assisting China Grove Police with a shooting investigation, saying “there is no known threat to the general public at this time.”

Additional details have not been released. The story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A townhome you can't miss on North Davidson in Charlotte faces an uncertain future. The company...
Charlotte homebuilder has real estate license revoked after WBTV Investigation
East Fifth at North Tryon is among the streets currently shut down.
Suspicious package found in uptown Charlotte, ‘rendered safe’ by police
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
The deputy's name has not yet been released.
Catawba County deputy arrested for DWI

Latest News

Duke Power April 10
More than 5K without power in South End and Dilworth neighborhoods
DEFY Gravity Charlotte fire scene
CFD responding to fire at trampoline park in northeast Charlotte
Tim Helms' 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad took home the overall Walt Hollifield Best of Show...
Immaculately restored 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad takes home Walt Hollifield Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair
The Hornets will face the Hawks in the play-in tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Hornets finish regular season, will face Atlanta Hawks on road in play-in game
Charlotte FC celebrates a goal in the first half against the Atlanta United at the Bank of...
Charlotte FC gets one goal (an Olimpico!) and revenge against Atlanta United