Homicide investigation underway in China Grove

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in China Grove are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Police say the incident happened on Elm Street.

On Saturday at approximately 6:50 pm, officers of the China Grove Police Department responded to a shooting the corners of 3rd avenue, Elm Street and Bostian Street. When units arrived they found a man that had been shot laying in the street.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim but he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital The 21 year old victim’s name is withheld pending notification of family.

Detectives are looking for a black in color, BMW-X3 with the license tag JMP-7957. Anyone with information in reference to the vehicle or homicide is asked to contact the China Grove Police Department attention of Detective P. Watkins at 704-857-7755.

The Town of Landis Public Safety confirmed that it was assisting China Grove Police with a shooting investigation, saying “there is no known threat to the general public at this time.”

Additional details have not been released. The story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.