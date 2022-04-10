NC DHHS Flu
Family, officers and community ride to remember Mia Goodwin

The benefit ride for Goodwin brought out emotions for many Saturday.
Hundreds attended a memorial ride in honor of Mia Goodwin on Saturday.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds came to honor and remember the life of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Mia Goodwin Saturday, after she was killed in the line of duty in December.

“I saw these vehicles and these individuals that came together for my baby, it was overwhelming,” Goodwin’s father, Antonio Figueroa said.

Nearly 1,400 family members, community members and fellow officers drove through Oasis Shriners in Charlotte, the weekend before Goodwin would have turned 34 years old.

“They were just honored to be part of Mia’s life and they wanted to continue her legacy as well, so they wanted to be here as well,” event organizer Crystal Ashe said.

She and many others who were there say she left an incredible legacy in more ways than one.

“I applaud the gratefulness for her being a police officer,” explained her father. “But I want everybody to know that she was a fantastic daughter, an awesome child, a friend, a great mother, a great sister. And that’s who Mia Danielle Figueroa Goodwin was.”

There was also a barbeque and silent auction at the event.

Figueroa confirmed all proceeds will go to a trust fund for Goodwin’s children.

