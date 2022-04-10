NC DHHS Flu
Chilly Sunday gives way to warming trend next week

Sundays highs will reach the 60s before reaching the 70s on Monday.
We have one more cold morning to deal with before we get a warming trend across the Carolinas.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more cold morning to deal with before we get a warming trend across the Carolinas.

  • Tonight: Gradual clearing, cold with areas of frost developing overnight
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy
  • Monday: Breezy, warmer

After a chilly, overcast day with snow in the mountains and showers across the piedmont, we’re in for a night of near-freezing and sub-freezing temperatures. With gradual clearing and calmer winds, some areas of patchy frost will be possible in our area; lows will range from 20s in the mountains to 30s in the piedmont.

Sunshine returns for Sunday! We’ll stay mostly sunny and breezy through the day with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer. Highs will range from the 70s to lower 80s. On Tuesday, while most areas stay dry, there will be a slight chance for isolated showers in the mountains.

The warm weather will continue to stick around for Wednesday; expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid-60s to upper 70s.

Friday and next Saturday look partly cloudy and dry for now with highs in the lower 70s.

Highs will reach the low 80s by the middle of next week.
Highs will reach the low 80s by the middle of next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Have a good weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

