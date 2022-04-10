CFD responding to fire at trampoline park in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 40 Charlotte firefighters responded to a call at a trampoline park in University City on Sunday evening.

The fire was located at the rear of the DEFY Extreme Air Sports Trampoline Park building on the 8100 block of University City Blvd. Authorities believe the fire began inside a foam pit.

Officials indicate that no one was hurt.

It occurred sometime around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The battalion chief estimates that the fire caused between $40-50K in damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

