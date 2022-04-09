NC DHHS Flu
Weekend starting cold with a warmup on the way

Afternoon readings will top out in the mid to upper 50s, well below the early-April average in the lower 70s.
We’ll warm back into the upper 70s Monday and then jump into the lower 80s during the midweek period.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more chilly breezes and below-average temperatures.

  • Chilly gusty breezes blow again today
  • Near-freezing temperatures tonight
  • Big warmup comes next week

Sunshine for the morning and midday hours will yield to more clouds and perhaps even a passing shower this afternoon. Afternoon readings will top out in the mid to upper 50s, well below the early-April average in the lower 70s.

In the mountains, there is a Winter Weather Advisory up through early Sunday morning, as more snow showers will blow through. Another inch or so could accumulate along the ridgetops, but little accumulation is likely around Boone and Blowing Rock. Still, mountains neighborhoods will only get back to the upper 30s to lower 40s this afternoon.

A Freeze Warning is out for much of the Piedmont and Foothills tonight, as readings fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s by daybreak Sunday.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Charlotte metro area, so cover up your plants! After a frosty and frigid start, sunshine Sunday will help boost our afternoon readings to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

We’ll warm back into the upper 70s Monday and then jump into the lower 80s during the midweek period. We should stay dry Monday and Tuesday, but a small shower chance will arise by midweek.

Hope you have a great weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

