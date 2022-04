CATAWBA CO., N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 74-year-old woman from Catawba County.

Nina Yvonne Richardson-Cannon was last seen at the rest area on Interstate 40 eastbound by mile marker 136. The rest stop is near the Iredell County line.

The alert was put out Saturday morning and canceled the next day.

