Rowan County house fire displaces four

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced and two cats died as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Bostian Heights Fire Department were called to the 200 block of Kings Terrace off Mount Hope Church Road just after 5:00 p.m. Firefighters described smoke and flames coming from the single story house.

Officials called the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross to help four people who were displaced.

The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.