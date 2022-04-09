NC DHHS Flu
Rowan County house fire displaces four

Officials said two cats died in the fire
The fire damaged a home on Kings Terrace.
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were displaced and two cats died as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Bostian Heights Fire Department were called to the 200 block of Kings Terrace off Mount Hope Church Road just after 5:00 p.m. Firefighters described smoke and flames coming from the single story house.

Officials called the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross to help four people who were displaced.

The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

