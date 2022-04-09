NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers welcome full crowd for Opening Day

The general manager of the team says seats were sold out Friday.
The Cannon Ballers had over 5,000 fans in the stands for their opening game against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday marked Opening Night for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, leading off with the first pitch at Atrium Health Ballpark in over 200 days.

The game not only brought excitement for the city, but also a full crowd.

“It felt like real baseball, like it should,” one fan said.

“Especially growing up here, just small town, just seeing how much is growing and bringing new people, it’s very exciting,” added another.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers threw their first pitch in the new Atrium Health Ballpark last year, albeit in front of a COVID-restricted crowd.

This year, team management says nearly 5,000 fans were in the stands.

“You know, the ballpark’s been the anchor tenant of downtown Kannapolis,” Cannon Ballers general manager Matt Millward said. “It just always had that hometown feel to it, but when Cannon Mills closed up, the city realized we needed to do something to revitalize this town.”

He pointed out that the growth around the new stadium is breathing life into the city. Sites such as apartments, restaurants, and retail and office space have already gone up around the ballpark.

