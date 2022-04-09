Kannapolis Cannon Ballers welcome full crowd for Opening Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday marked Opening Night for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, leading off with the first pitch at Atrium Health Ballpark in over 200 days.

The game not only brought excitement for the city, but also a full crowd.

“It felt like real baseball, like it should,” one fan said.

“Especially growing up here, just small town, just seeing how much is growing and bringing new people, it’s very exciting,” added another.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers threw their first pitch in the new Atrium Health Ballpark last year, albeit in front of a COVID-restricted crowd.

This year, team management says nearly 5,000 fans were in the stands.

“You know, the ballpark’s been the anchor tenant of downtown Kannapolis,” Cannon Ballers general manager Matt Millward said. “It just always had that hometown feel to it, but when Cannon Mills closed up, the city realized we needed to do something to revitalize this town.”

He pointed out that the growth around the new stadium is breathing life into the city. Sites such as apartments, restaurants, and retail and office space have already gone up around the ballpark.

Related: Charlotte FC begins soccer era in the Queen City, drawing nearly 74,500 fans

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.