Former President Donald Trump held rally in North Carolina Saturday

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
SELMA, N.C. (WITN) -Former President Donald Trump was in North Carolina Saturday supporting candidates in this year’s election.

Trump hosted a rally supporting U.S. Representative Ted Budd, congressional hopeful Bo Hines, and U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn.

North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson took the podium saying, “I am living proof that the American Dream is not dead. It’s alive and well. It’s not even on life support. With President Trump’s help in 2024, we’re going to make that more clear than ever. We’re going to make it more clear in ‘22 when we put Ted Budd in office. We’re going to make America great again and we’re going to bring back what makes this country work, which is conservative principles.”

The former president spoke at “The Farm at 95″ which is a wedding and event venue. Trump previously rallied at this venue six years ago when he first began his campaign for president.

The rally was held at 7:00 p.m. in the town of Selma in Johnston County.

