Catawba County deputy arrested for DWI

The deputy has since had their employment terminated.
The deputy's name has not yet been released.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Catawba County deputy was arrested at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday morning after they were allegedly driving while impaired in Granite Falls.

The deputy has since been terminated by the sheriff’s office.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is currently unable to release the deputy’s name due to personnel privacy laws.

