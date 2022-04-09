Catawba County deputy arrested for DWI

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Catawba County deputy was arrested at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday morning after they were allegedly driving while impaired in Granite Falls.

The deputy has since been terminated by the sheriff’s office.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is currently unable to release the deputy’s name due to personnel privacy laws.

Related: Monroe City Council votes to remove councilwoman over actions in body camera video

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.