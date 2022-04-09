Benefit ride to honor fallen CMPD officer Mia Goodwin to take place this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In honor of fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Mia Goodwin, a benefit ride will be held Saturday.

Hundreds are expected to participate in the ride, which will start at Oasis Shriners in Charlotte.

“We wanted to do something to honor her, to keep her legacy alive, not to forget her,” organizer Crystal Ashe said.

Goodwin was killed in the line-of-duty in December. She was hit by a tractor-trailer while investigating a crash on I-85.

“It seems like a lot of people have just moved on, so we didn’t want to forget her,” Ashe said.

She said another officer approached her about putting the event together.

The month of April was chosen because Goodwin’s birthday is next weekend.

The ride, Ashe said, will be sentimental.

“We’re actually going to cross the bridge where she was killed, we’re going to have a memorial set up there.”

Saturday’s event will also feature items to bid on during an auction.

“We will be escorted by Sheriff McFadden and Mecklenburg County [Sheriff’s Office],” Ashe said. “We’ll come back here. When we come back here, we’re going to have tons of fundraising stuff. Barbeque, silent auction, t-shirt sales, all kinds of extra stuff to raise funds for her family.”

Ashe said the community’s response has been amazing and the the goal is to continue to honor the life of Mia Goodwin.

“She deserves the thanks, she’s the one who sacrificed her life for us, the safety for everybody else.”

Registration for the ride starts at 8 a.m. with a $20 donation.

You do not have participate in the ride to enjoy the food and auction. If you choose not to participate though, organizers ask that you park at the nearby Sam’s Club.

Proceeds will go to a trust fund set up for Goodwin’s children.

