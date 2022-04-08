Roof Above to open apartments that will house 88 individuals, including 6 from ‘Tent City’ hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After more than 200 residents were forced out of “Tent City” in February 2021, only six remain in temporary hotel housing.

Thanks to a collaborative work between Mecklenburg County and the organization Roof Above, the latest data reveals that 81 of those former homeless-camp residents have moved into permanent housing.

Fifty-seven remain unsheltered, 41 are in emergency shelters or other temporary housing, and 14 are in detention centers.

In February, Mecklenburg County officials said support services for those remaining in the hotel would last only through the end of March. Now more than a week into April, the six individuals have continued to receive help.

Soon though, they will no longer need the county’s assistance, as Roof Above is beginning a new housing program this spring, and all six will be moved into permanent housing.

“In November of 2020, Roof Above purchased a hotel property located near the intersection of Clanton Road and I-77,” Director of Communications Melinda Wilshire said. “After operating the facility as a shelter for several months, we have been transforming the hotel rooms into studio apartments.”

Wilshire said the apartments are expected to open in May of this year, and will house 88 additional individuals from around the county.

Six of the first tenants will be individuals who were in the Tent City encampment and are currently in the hotel-based shelter. Those people will continue to be provided with support services from a case manager.

“It is exciting to know that over 80 people are now in permanent housing and another six people are preparing for their new home with Roof Above’s Rise on Clanton housing program,” Mecklenburg County Director of Housing Karen Pelletier said. “These outcomes are a result of what is possible when the public and private sectors work together to solve such complex social issues.”

There are currently almost 500 individuals in Mecklenburg County who have experienced homelessness for at least the past year. When Roof Above’s apartments open in the next several weeks, that number will drop nearly 20 percent.

