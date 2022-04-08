NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cool temperatures to roll through this weekend, chance for snow in the mountains

Lows are expected to dip into the 30s this weekend.
Temperatures could dip into the 30s in the piedmont, with a chance for snow in the mountain regions.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Be on the lookout for cold mornings and mountain snow in the forecast this weekend, before spring-time temperatures return next week.

  • Accumulating snowfall expected in the higher elevations through Saturday
  • Morning frost possible across the area on Saturday and Sunday mornings
  • Back into the 70s and 80s next week

Temperatures are about 10-to-15 degrees cooler today than they were yesterday and will only get chillier from here. If you have outdoor plans across the Charlotte-Metro area, anticipate windy and chilly conditions with temperatures eventually dipping into the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

A frost advisory alert is in place for some regions in the Charlotte area this weekend.
A frost advisory alert is in place for some regions in the Charlotte area this weekend.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

While passing showers continue across the foothills and piedmont regions, snow showers will continue in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for elevations above 3,500 feet in Avery County as 1-4″ of snow is possible by the end of Saturday. Although snow isn’t expected area-wide, cool temperatures will be common across the region.

A Frost Advisory is in place for portions of the area Saturday morning and will likely cover an even larger area by Sunday morning. This comes as morning lows are expected to drop into the mid-upper 30s both days.

Highs are only expected to make it into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon, but will rebound quickly into the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon.

As high pressure builds to start off the upcoming workweek, temperatures will only warm from there. We’re back to the low 80s by Tuesday before another cold front will bring rain chances back to the forecast by the end of the current seven-day lookahead.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A townhome you can't miss on North Davidson in Charlotte faces an uncertain future. The company...
Charlotte homebuilder has real estate license revoked after WBTV Investigation
East Fifth at North Tryon is among the streets currently shut down.
Suspicious package found in uptown Charlotte, ‘rendered safe’ by police
The incident occurred on Saturday on Elm Street.
Homicide investigation underway in China Grove
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
The deputy's name has not yet been released.
Catawba County deputy arrested for DWI

Latest News

Tomorrows highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.
More warm, dry weather is on the way for the start of the work week
Today's forecast
The warmup begins today
The warmup begins today!
The warmup begins today!
Chilly Sunday gives way to warming trend next week
Chilly Sunday gives way to warming trend next week
Highs will reach the low 80s by the middle of next week.
Chilly Sunday gives way to warming trend next week