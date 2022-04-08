Cool temperatures to roll through this weekend, chance for snow in the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Be on the lookout for cold mornings and mountain snow in the forecast this weekend, before spring-time temperatures return next week.

Accumulating snowfall expected in the higher elevations through Saturday

Morning frost possible across the area on Saturday and Sunday mornings

Back into the 70s and 80s next week

Temperatures are about 10-to-15 degrees cooler today than they were yesterday and will only get chillier from here. If you have outdoor plans across the Charlotte-Metro area, anticipate windy and chilly conditions with temperatures eventually dipping into the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

A frost advisory alert is in place for some regions in the Charlotte area this weekend. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

While passing showers continue across the foothills and piedmont regions, snow showers will continue in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for elevations above 3,500 feet in Avery County as 1-4″ of snow is possible by the end of Saturday. Although snow isn’t expected area-wide, cool temperatures will be common across the region.

A Frost Advisory is in place for portions of the area Saturday morning and will likely cover an even larger area by Sunday morning. This comes as morning lows are expected to drop into the mid-upper 30s both days.

Highs are only expected to make it into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon, but will rebound quickly into the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon.

As high pressure builds to start off the upcoming workweek, temperatures will only warm from there. We’re back to the low 80s by Tuesday before another cold front will bring rain chances back to the forecast by the end of the current seven-day lookahead.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

