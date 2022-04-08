Charlotte homebuilder has real estate license revoked after WBTV Investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte homebuilder had his real estate license revoked after a WBTV Investigation exposed a pattern of financial problems that cost his customers thousands of dollars. The builder had so many liens against his homes he often couldn’t sell the properties, according to testimony and records filed with the North Carolina Real Estate Commission.

His former clients now want the state to step in and take away his license for construction too.

Since WBTV’s first story in January, the walls have continued to close in on City View Terraces and owner Chris Bradshaw. Bradshaw is facing new lawsuits, new foreclosures and new investigations, according to court records and confirmation from state agencies.

One of Bradshaw’s customers says he’s known for almost a year that City View was facing mounting problems.

If you live in Charlotte you’ve probably driven past Matt Brooks home on your way to Noda or Optimist Park, but technically, it’s not his home yet.

“We were told it would be a 30 day closing,” Brooks said.

“How many days ago was that?” a WBTV reporter asked.

“Almost exactly 11 months ago,” Brooks said.

Brooks was buying a home built by City View Terraces, whose legal name according to public records is actually R-Cubed Charlotte Investment Group. The company is owned by Chris Bradshaw, who was licensed as both a realtor and general contractor.

As WBTV previously reported, dozens of liens and judgements have been filed against Bradshaw and R-Cubed over the last three years.

“Oh, it was horrible. He had so many liens,” real estate attorney Ralph McMillian said. Frankly, I did not think we would close this loan at all.

Ralp McMillian represented a customer who went through a nearly identical situation as Brooks, and had a difficult time closing on the home.

“It was a pile of liens from a couple projects actually that had come onto this property and that was when we started to find out it was going to take a while before this property could close because of the title,” Brooks said.

The North Carolina Real Estate Commission started investigating this issue and records from their case show many of Bradshaw’s customers had the same experience. Bradshaw accepted a settlement offer that revoked his license on April 1st. He is allowed to reapply in five years but has to get the board to sign off.

Since our last report, new lawsuits have been filed against R-Cubed, directly related to the property Brooks is still trying to buy.

In one lawsuit Carter Lumber claims R-Cubed has failed to pay nearly $1 million in labor and material bills.

In another lawsuit, the lender Bradshaw borrowed money from to build Brook’s property claims R-cubed has failed to pay up on the loan of more than $480,000.

WBTV reached out to Bradshaw and his attorneys for a comment on our findings but there has been no response.

After WBTV’s last report, Bradshaw’s attorney claimed WBTV’s reporting was doing more harm than good and was inaccurate but he did not say what information was incorrect.

With Bradshaw’s blessing, Brooks decided to move into the house in North Davidson even though he is unable to close on it right now.

“It is not my home, although I look around and I see all my things. But you know any day it could be like, OK, I gotta figure out what the next step is,” Brooks said.

While Bradshaw’s real estate license has been revoked, The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors says it’s still investigating. Currently his license is invalid because he did not renew it on March 1st.

“I just hope the GC board acts quickly and stops things like this. Not just with with Chris, but with anybody,” Brooks said.

Bradshaw was able to successfully sell some of the homes he built on Greenleaf Ave after they faced the threat of foreclosure. Temporarily, properties on Julia Maulden were also out of foreclosure but they have since been re-noticed.

