Wet roads lead to two-car crash in northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Overnight rain across the Carolinas led to wet, slick roads ahead of the Thursday morning commute.

On East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Grier Road in northeast Charlotte, two cars were badly damaged in a crash. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following that collision.

Early Thursday morning, rain, lightning and thunder in South Carolina probably woke many people up.

While the rain is expected to move out of the area by the afternoon hours, roads will continue to be wet for the morning commute.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

