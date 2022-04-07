NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Unlicensed massage therapist charged with sexually battering client, police say

Jose Garcia, 68, is facing four counts of sexual battery.
Jose Garcia, 68, is facing four counts of sexual battery.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSKIN, Fla. (Gray News) - A man in Florida is facing four counts of sexual battery after he victimized a massage client, according to police.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said Jose Garcia, 68, claimed to be a massage therapist and has been providing massage services for at least 12 years out of his home in Ruskin, about 27 miles south of Tampa. However, detectives found no evidence that Garcia is a licensed massage therapist. Garcia claimed he received his training in Mexico.

According to the HCSO, a woman suffering from back pain contacted Garcia on March 29 about receiving a massage. The woman booked an appointment with him and drove to his home for the service. Officials said Garcia then sexually battered the victim during the massage.

The HCSO said Garcia admitted to the crimes. He is facing four counts of sexual battery, but more charges could be forthcoming.

Most of Garcia’s clients only speak Spanish, but the HCSO said they have “talented, caring, and bilingual deputies” who are ready to help more potential victims if they come forward.

“This is a man who took advantage of people who came to him seeking help for their ailments,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our fear now is that there are more victims out there who may not speak English or know they can come forward to report these crimes.”

Detectives are asking anyone who feels they are a victim of Garcia to contact the HCSO at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The warrant states that 35-year-old Raina McManus solicited students at Ridge Road Middle...
Warrant: School bus driver arrested, accused of paying to swab students’ cheeks in Charlotte
The Charlotte Fire Department was on scene and advised residents to seek an alternative route.
Large paint spill shuts down road near I-485 ramp in southeast Charlotte
The shooting happened at the Pringle Square Apartments, located off Brown Grier Road and down...
Investigation continues after officer-involved shooting injures one in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area
Police say six passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD: Six injured after driver suddenly merges in front of bus at CLT Airport
A vehicle appears to have driven across wet fields at New Centre Park.
Soccer fields destroyed by motorists in York County

Latest News

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening
Zachary Paulison, 22, is accused of killing two women, one of them pregnant, when he crashed...
Man drives over 100 mph while drunk, killing 2 women, unborn child, police say
Atrium has garnished more than $20.5 million of income tax refunds in South Carolina since 2018...
Atrium refunds patient after WBTV Investigation into hospitals garnishing tax refunds
Leslie worked with a company that produces age-progressed photos. Using pictures of little...
After tragic 2014 death, family marvels at what Kilah Davenport would look like at 13 years old
Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins...
2 more Black coaches sue NFL alleging racial discrimination