NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sunshine should peek out by the end of the day

Before a cold front moves in tonight, we should have partly sunny skies.
We’ll end the afternoon partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will have to deal with some fog and mist for the early afternoon hours but later today, we should get some breaks in the clouds and see a few peeks of sunshine.

  • Rest of today: A stray shower then partly sunny, breezy
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler
  • Friday: Partly cloudy, PM isolated showers.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas later this evening. Before the front moves through, we’ll end the afternoon partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Next few hours
Next few hours(First Alert Weather)

After the cold front moves through, expect partly cloudy and cooler conditions for tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s.

On Friday, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers mainly in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions with highs near 50 degrees in the mountains, and lower 60s across the piedmont.

Saturday looks to be the coldest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Saturday night into Sunday morning, we could see some areas of patchy frost, so be sure to cover your plants and tender vegetation.

Sunday morning lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to 30s across the piedmont. Sunday afternoon looks sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Forecast low temperatures
Forecast low temperatures(First Alert Weather)

More warm, dry conditions can be expected for Monday through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The warrant states that 35-year-old Raina McManus solicited students at Ridge Road Middle...
Warrant: School bus driver arrested, accused of paying to swab students’ cheeks in Charlotte
The Charlotte Fire Department was on scene and advised residents to seek an alternative route.
Large paint spill shuts down road near I-485 ramp in southeast Charlotte
The shooting happened at the Pringle Square Apartments, located off Brown Grier Road and down...
Investigation continues after officer-involved shooting injures one in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area
Police say six passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD: Six injured after driver suddenly merges in front of bus at CLT Airport
Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series

Latest News

Sunshine should peak out by the end of the day
Sunshine should peek out by the end of the day
Lightning was seen in South Carolina as storms moved through the area overnight into early...
Wet roads lead to two-car crash in northeast Charlotte
Lightning was seen in South Carolina as storms moved through the area overnight into early...
Wet roads from overnight rain lead to two-car crash in northeast Charlotte
Parting showers possible through Thursday morning