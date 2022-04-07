Sunshine should peek out by the end of the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will have to deal with some fog and mist for the early afternoon hours but later today, we should get some breaks in the clouds and see a few peeks of sunshine.

Rest of today: A stray shower then partly sunny, breezy

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler

Friday: Partly cloudy, PM isolated showers.

A cold front will move through the Carolinas later this evening. Before the front moves through, we’ll end the afternoon partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Next few hours (First Alert Weather)

After the cold front moves through, expect partly cloudy and cooler conditions for tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s.

On Friday, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers mainly in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions with highs near 50 degrees in the mountains, and lower 60s across the piedmont.

Saturday looks to be the coldest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Saturday night into Sunday morning, we could see some areas of patchy frost, so be sure to cover your plants and tender vegetation.

Sunday morning lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to 30s across the piedmont. Sunday afternoon looks sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Forecast low temperatures (First Alert Weather)

More warm, dry conditions can be expected for Monday through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

