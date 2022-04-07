NC DHHS Flu
Rock Hill tragedy: One year since 6 people killed by former NFL player

It has been one year since ex-NFL player Phillip Adams shot and killed six people at a Rock Hill home.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - April 7th marks one year since six people were shot and killed at a Rock Hill home by former NFL player Phillip Adams.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, their two grandchildren Adah and Noah, and two HVAC workers, James Lewis and Robert Shook were among those murdered on April 7, 2021.

York County authorities say Adams went on a rampage at the Lesslie’s home on Marshall Road before he took his own life.

In the days that followed, support came from across the country, and in the year since, there has been deep support for the families left behind.

‘They are leaving a legacy.’ The Lesslie family’s dedication to serving others

Months after the shooting, the family of Robert Shook had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of Adams.

In an interview with Shook’s oldest child, Keleigh Shook, she described her father.

“He was strong. He was a hero. He was my hero, everybody’s hero.”

Son of doctor killed in York Co. mass shooting continues dad’s legacy, takes over practice

In December, authorities revealed that Adams suffered from stage two CTE, a brain disease often found in former NFL players.

“In interviews with the Adams family, we learned he endured several concussions, which is known to lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly referred to as CTE,” authorities said that day.

To this day, one year later, a motive remains unknown.

Adams’ father told our partners with The Rock Hill Herald that this has been a “very difficult” year and that they continue to pray for the victims and their families.

WBTV is waiting to hear back from the Lesslie family.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

