Pipeline maintenance in Concord could produce flames, natural gas smell
Area residents may also hear loud noises related to the maintenance.
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas is performing routine maintenance in Concord through April 15.
The work will happen around 256 Thunder Road. A flare stack (a large vertical pipe) could produce loud noise and have a tall flame that could be seen by area neighborhoods and businesses.
Anyone in the area might also hear a whistling sound or smell natural gas as part of the work.
