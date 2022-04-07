NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pipeline maintenance in Concord could produce flames, natural gas smell

Area residents may also hear loud noises related to the maintenance.
Flare stacks may produce tall flames.
Flare stacks may produce tall flames.(PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas is performing routine maintenance in Concord through April 15.

The work will happen around 256 Thunder Road. A flare stack (a large vertical pipe) could produce loud noise and have a tall flame that could be seen by area neighborhoods and businesses.

Anyone in the area might also hear a whistling sound or smell natural gas as part of the work.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The warrant states that 35-year-old Raina McManus solicited students at Ridge Road Middle...
Warrant: School bus driver arrested, accused of paying to swab students’ cheeks in Charlotte
The Charlotte Fire Department was on scene and advised residents to seek an alternative route.
Large paint spill shuts down road near I-485 ramp in southeast Charlotte
The shooting happened at the Pringle Square Apartments, located off Brown Grier Road and down...
Investigation continues after officer-involved shooting injures one in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area
Police say six passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD: Six injured after driver suddenly merges in front of bus at CLT Airport
Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series

Latest News

North Carolina was named the most social media obsessed state in the U.S.
North Carolina named most social media obsessed state in the U.S.
The Catawba Nation and Catawba College are pleased to announce that the agreement has been...
Catawba College expands scholarship opportunities for Catawba Nation students
Lightning was seen in South Carolina as storms moved through the area overnight into early...
Wet roads lead to two-car crash in northeast Charlotte
In the last five years, two people have died trying to cross the road near the area Walmart.
New crosswalk installed at dangerous intersection in west Charlotte