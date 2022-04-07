Pipeline maintenance in Concord could produce flames, natural gas smell

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas is performing routine maintenance in Concord through April 15.

The work will happen around 256 Thunder Road. A flare stack (a large vertical pipe) could produce loud noise and have a tall flame that could be seen by area neighborhoods and businesses.

Anyone in the area might also hear a whistling sound or smell natural gas as part of the work.

