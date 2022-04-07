North Carolina’s high country area braces for possible winter blast

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - An April snowstorm could blanket parts of the high country with possibly two or more inches of snow in the higher elevations.

While it’s not unheard of to get winter conditions this late in the season, many people are gearing up for what’s to come. Businesses hope an influx of tourists show up for that last taste of winter before spring completely takes over.

It’s days like this they call Chamber of Commerce days. Especially over at the Chamber of Commerce.

“Most places in North Carolina have a summer and a fall, we also have a winter,” James English said.

James English is manning the store at the Chamber selling everything from hats to teddy bears. Although it’s been pretty quiet Thursday, with not a lot of people coming through the door.

But that could easily change with the draw of what could be our last snowstorm this year - that may prove too irresistible for visitors.

“With the snow, I expect a lot of visitors this weekend,” English said.

While not rare, late winter snowfalls could mean money in the pockets for local businesses up here who depend on tourist dollars.

“When this village is covered in snow it’s just a beautiful scene,” Mike Dunn said.

Mike Dunn runs Dunn’s Deli in the heart of Banner Elk. He’s also got a side gig owning a bed and breakfast which means dollars coming up the mountain keeps him in the green.

“We can be extremely busy.” Dunn told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

While he’s not sure yet on what this storm will bring, he just hope it keeps bringing in the customers.

“We’d love to see it be snow. Get some people to come up and get one last chance to make a snowball and get into a snowball fight or roll around in the snow,” Dunn said.

But not everybody was planning on what’s coming. Julia McCombs is in town for a wedding, but it’s not being held indoors.

“They planned to have the wedding outside,” McCombs said.

But the bride still wants an outdoor wedding.

“It’s been planned for over a year. And the people have convinced them that the weather would be nice enough that they could have it outside,” McComb said.

Julia says while she’s looking forward to a scenic wedding, she’s also planning on bringing an extra big winter coat.

