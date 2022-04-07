NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina named most social media obsessed state in the U.S.

North Carolina was named the most social media obsessed state in the U.S.
North Carolina was named the most social media obsessed state in the U.S.(WTOC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is the most social media obsessed state in the US, according to new research by marketing agency Hennessey Digital.

The study analyzed the number of Google searches for social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter in each state to see which ones had the most searches per month for every 1,000 people.

It found that North Carolina was the most social media obsessed state, with over 9-million social media searches per month. When measured against the state’s population this results in an average of 867.87 social media related searches for every 1,000 people.

A 2018 study found that the state’s favorite social media platform was Google Plus; however, after it was shut down in 2019, Facebook now takes the top spot with over 6.1- million monthly searches on average. Instagram comes in second with 823,000 searches a month and Twitter in third with 550,000 monthly searches.

RankStatePopulationTotal searchesSearchers per 1,000 people
1North Carolina10,383,6209,011,600867.87
2Tennessee6,770,0105,848,600863.90
3Maine1,338,4041,146,600856.69
4New Hampshire1,356,4581,150,000847.80
5New Mexico2,095,4281,760,000839.92
6Vermont626,299515,900823.73
7Washington7,614,8936,102,100801.34
8Wisconsin5,813,5684,652,800800.33
9Iowa3,156,1452,517,400797.62
10Oregon4,190,7123,336,700796.21

Facebook sees more than 151,000,000 monthly searches every month in the US, making it the most popular platform in the country by far, with Instagram the next biggest with more than 30,400,000 searches every month. Twitter was third was 16,600,600 searches a month on average and TikTok came next with 7,480,000 searches a month.

Snapchat was the least popular out of the platforms studied, with only 1,830,000 searches every month on average across the US.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

