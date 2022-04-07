Man injured during Lancaster, S.C. shooting
The shooting happened off North Gregory Street, close to Barr Street School.
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was injured during a shooting in Lancaster, South Carolina Wednesday night.
First responders were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of North Gregory Street, close to Barr Street School, regarding a shooting.
They found a 31-year-old man was taken to MUSC Health-Lancaster by someone else and was later transferred to another hospital.
Officials say he had multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. His condition is unknown.
Police have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.
