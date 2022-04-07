Man injured during Lancaster, S.C. shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was injured during a shooting in Lancaster, South Carolina Wednesday night.

First responders were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of North Gregory Street, close to Barr Street School, regarding a shooting.

They found a 31-year-old man was taken to MUSC Health-Lancaster by someone else and was later transferred to another hospital.

Officials say he had multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. His condition is unknown.

Police have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.

