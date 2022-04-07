I-77 tolls generated $35 million in 2021 as people moved back to the office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The I-77 toll lanes were a major sore spot in the community when they opened in 2019. Nearly three years later, they’re racking up big bucks.

The toll lanes nearly doubled in revenue in 2021 compared to 2020. In the fourth quarter alone in 2021, the toll lanes brought in $11.5 million, compared to $4.785 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the entire year of 2021, the I-77 tolls brought in over $35.084 million dollars.

When the tolls lanes were proposed, people were against it and wanted the road widened instead.

However, some opinions have changed over the years, particularly because of the revenue the express lane generated last year.

“I wasn’t for them at first when they were being built” Davidson resident Jana Cline said.

Cline tells WBTV she was unfamiliar with tolls and didn’t like the traffic construction that ensued.

“More recently I’ve used them especially when I’m like in a bad traffic jam or in a rush running errands,” she said.

“No matter how you feel about the tolls, they’re here, so the fact that they’re being used and they’re functioning to me are a positive,” Cornelius resident Meredith Connelly said.

People WBTV talked to in Davidson said they mainly use the tolls for emergencies, when they’re running late or are stuck in traffic.

Others point to the pandemic as a contributor to the increase in toll revenue.

“I think it is safe to say that with 2020 things were a little quieter based on the pandemic and people being at home. I also think that the growth in the area has been significant, so I think there’s traffic that would correlate with that as well,” Connelly said.

I-77 Mobility Partners, which maintains and operates the express lanes on I-77, told WBTV it saw a drop in traffic volume when the pandemic hit, but transactions on the express lanes are rebounding with more people being mobile and returning to the office for work.

“I-77 Mobility Partners has seen a steady uptick in the number of drivers choosing to use I-77 Express as employees returned to their offices and the economy started to recover,” CEO Jose Espinosa said. “I also think our transactions have grown because more drivers are viewing our express lanes as what they were designed for: a safe and reliable travel option. We are very proud of the fact that nearly three million unique vehicles have used the lanes since they opened in November 2019, and that some 300,000 drivers use them every month.”

Within increased traffic on the roads and varying toll rates based on traffic volume, some understand the increase in revenue.

“I see where they’re getting their money from, I see how the price has risen and the profits have risen,” another resident said.

I-77 Mobility Partners told WBTV that drivers on the express lanes are infrequent and most drivers pay less than $10 per month.

“I think it would be nice to have a flat rate or something consistent personally, but I think that just depends on who you are,” Connelly said.

The 26 miles of tolls from Uptown to Iredell County are operated and maintained by I-77 Mobility Partners, but the state still holds ownership of the road.

The I-77 express lanes were a public-private project that cost $647 million dollars. I-77 Mobility Partners paid for most of the construction cost, so the company gets to set the toll rates and collect revenue for 50 years.

