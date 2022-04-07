NC DHHS Flu
Hippity Hop to the N.C. Transportation Museum for Springtime family fun with the Easter Bunny

For more information on this event and to purchase tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/easter-bunnyexpress.(North Carolina Transportation Museum)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The big bunny returns to the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer for four fun-filled days of eggcellent activities, train rides, egg hunts, and much more. Families will be delighted to discover that the Easter Bunny is back on the train this year for up close bunny encounters that will create fun memories.

The event will occur on April 9, 10, 15, and 16 at varying times. Families can purchase general admission tickets which will provide access to the museum grounds, exhibit buildings, and include a visit with the Easter Bunny! Combination tickets with train ride on specially decorated Easter themed rail cars are available.

The Easter Bunny will be aboard and handing out treats for the kids. Take a leisurely 25-minute train around the museum’s 60-acre property and after experience additional activities such as crafts, inflatable games, model trains, and much more.

This year, for an additional fee, guests can enjoy a special meet and greet meal with the Easter Bunny during breakfast, lunch, or for a snack.

General admission tickets are required to purchase a meal ticket. Breakfast will include bunnyshaped pancakes, sausage, and fruit cup with juice. Lunch includes bunny-shaped turkey sandwiches, carrots/ranch, fruit cup, and a cookie with juice. Snacks include bunny mobiles, goldfish crackers, and fruit cups with juice.

Visit the website for meal pricing information. Children and their families will love participating in our bunny trail-stop which at the last stop includes a special take home treat.

Professional photography packages are available during the event, but visitors are welcome to take their own photos as well.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our full Easter Bunny Express event again, with the Easter Bunny back on the passenger train this year after being off the train last year,” said Kelly Alexander, Executive Director. “The event was cancelled in 2020 and was modified in 2021 with reduced capacity, so we’re happy to see more families returning this year to enjoy all of the activities.”

Easter Egg Hunts will only be available on April 15 and 16. The egg hunts are included with general admission on these days.

General admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and military members, $5 for children 3-12, and free for children 2 and younger. Admission and the Easter Bunny Express Train Ride $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military members, $10 for children 3-12, and free for children 2 and younger.

Admission is free to museum members, but advance ticket reservation is encouraged. On April 16 only add on a caboose ride to your ticket purchase pulled by one of our historic diesel locomotives for $6 per person. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged.

For more information on this event and to purchase tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/easter-bunnyexpress. Advance purchase is recommended but not required. The ride will be held rain or shine. Taxes and fees apply.

