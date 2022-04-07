Gov. Cooper visiting Charlotte to highlight childcare stabilization grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will be in Charlotte Thursday afternoon to highlight childcare stabilization grants.

The governor is scheduled to be at Nana’s Place Learning Center in east Charlotte at 1 p.m. to discuss the grants.

They were made possible thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, with more than $800 million pouring into early care and learning programs.

Cooper is set to share more information about these grants and encourage childcare centers to apply for them.

The money goes toward recruitment and retention and supports working families with access to quality and affordable childcare.

Stay with WBTV for more on the governor’s visit and these grants are supporting centers like Nana’s Place and others across the state.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.