Flooding is the most costly natural disaster in Mecklenburg County. What’s being done to mitigate it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When heavy rain hits the greater Charlotte area, you likely notice flooding.

According to John Wendel, who works for Mecklenburg County Storm Water Services, flooding is the most costly natural disaster in the county.

Brandon Jones of the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation set up four Litter Gitters - in-stream trash-collection devices - to keep the trash from impacting water quality and causing more flooding.

One is set up in Little Sugar Creek at Freedom Park.

“There’s a boom on either side connected to a pontoon cage which is completely overloaded now with both sticks and plastics,” Jones said.

He said volunteers will clear it out before the next storm hits.

The creek at the Chantilly Ecological Sanctuary also tends to overflow, but the flood plain next to it was not always there.

“Where we’re standing used to be The Doral apartments,” Wendel said. “Across the creek there used to be the Cavalier Apartments. We were able to buy these people out. We had FEMA money and local money and put it together.”

According to a spokesperson with North Carolina Emergency Management, there was a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program award for the buyout of 13 homes in Mecklenburg, which equated to about $8.6 million, as part of the Hurricane Florence HMGP program. The NCEM Hazard Mitigation team is also working with Mecklenburg County on the Elevation of four homes in the Dorian program and the buyout of one property under the Flood Mitigation Assistance 2021 grant.

Removing people from flood risk on a voluntary basis is the county’s strongest mitigation tool.

“That flood plain spreads that water out and slows it down,” he said. “That’s natural infrastructure. The problem again is if you have homes in there.”

The county also purchased 11 homes from the owners on Riverside Drive, which sees devastating flooding from Mountain Island Lake.

It also offers retrofit options.

Homeowners who did not want to leave, are being retrofitted to elevate them above the ground level.

Flooding will still happen, so he asks that if you see something, you say something.

“People see blockages before a storm, call 311. We’ll send out a crew to remove that blockage,” Wendel said.

Jones said there are things you can do yourself.

“You can put in a rain barrel to catch water off your roof, you can use that for gardening and irrigation. You can disconnect those downspouts to disperse it off your yard so it’s not going straight into a storm drain. Things like that.”

County leaders also recommend getting flood insurance, which is separate from your homeowners insurance.

