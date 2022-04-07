NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Lingering showers, stray storm possible through midday Thursday

A few lingering showers are possible through the midday hours and there is some concern for perhaps even a parting thunderstorm in neighborhoods east of Interstate 77 early this afternoon.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re holding on to a First Alert for today. Most of the stronger thunderstorms are already moving east and will exit the WBTV viewing area later this morning.

  • Breezy and warm today, stray storm
  • Chilly breezes blow Friday and weekend
  • Nighttime temps drop back to the 30s

We’ll see mainly clear skies and cooler temperatures tonight with lows falling back into the 40s.

Friday will be windy and noticeably cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s and lows at night in the cold 30s. There could be a passing rain shower Friday into Saturday for the Piedmont, but it will be cold enough in the mountains for off-and-on snow showers through Saturday. There could even be a small accumulation in elevations about 3,500 feet.

This weekend will – yet again – be breezy and very cool. Highs Saturday won’t likely make it out of the 50s around Charlotte and there’s another risk for frost Saturday night as we dip back down into the low to mid-30s. Sunshine Sunday will help boost our afternoon readings to the mid-60s.

We’ll warm back into the more seasonal 70s early next week and may be pushing 80 degrees by midweek.

Stay dry and safe!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

