First Alert: Lingering showers, stray storm possible through midday Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re holding on to a First Alert for today. Most of the stronger thunderstorms are already moving east and will exit the WBTV viewing area later this morning.

Breezy and warm today, stray storm

Chilly breezes blow Friday and weekend

Nighttime temps drop back to the 30s

A few lingering showers are possible through the midday hours and there is some concern for perhaps even a parting thunderstorm in neighborhoods east of Interstate 77 early this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: There may still be a gusty shower or even a parting thunderstorm around #CLT this morning, but the greater risk for severe weather today will be in eastern North Carolina, well east of the @wbtv_news area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/9RhHrp6irI — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 7, 2022

We’ll see mainly clear skies and cooler temperatures tonight with lows falling back into the 40s.

Friday will be windy and noticeably cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s and lows at night in the cold 30s. There could be a passing rain shower Friday into Saturday for the Piedmont, but it will be cold enough in the mountains for off-and-on snow showers through Saturday. There could even be a small accumulation in elevations about 3,500 feet.

This weekend will – yet again – be breezy and very cool. Highs Saturday won’t likely make it out of the 50s around Charlotte and there’s another risk for frost Saturday night as we dip back down into the low to mid-30s. Sunshine Sunday will help boost our afternoon readings to the mid-60s.

Near-freezing temperatures in the forecast Sunday morning around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. If the breeze knocks off, there could be patchy frost as well. Close call, but cover up plants if you have any concern. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/6JxurnVOSm — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 7, 2022

We’ll warm back into the more seasonal 70s early next week and may be pushing 80 degrees by midweek.

Stay dry and safe!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.