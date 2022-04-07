China Grove may take developer to court over botched street job

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County town of China Grove this week passed a resolution to take a developer to court over the poor conditions of streets in a large housing development. Streets in Miller’s Grove off Highway 152 have pools of standing water, potholes, and cracks, and some residents say they just aren’t safe.

“My kid has fallen here many times riding scooters, bikes, things like that,” said homeowner Andrew Shell. There’s a pothole in the middle of the cul-de-sac in front of Shell’s home. “Undermaintained, to say the least, definitely not up to standards.”

Shell also pointed out the difference between the streets in his phase of the development with the new ones being put in now by a different developer.

“We do have a new builder in the back of the development, and you can see those streets are up to code, they’re pristine, they’re just a lot better than what we have here,” Shell added.

The town says it has tried everything to get the developer, China Grove 152 LLC, to fix these problems, but nothing has happened and the streets are getting worse.

“Obviously the streets had deteriorated over the years and are in poor condition now,” said China Grove Assistant Town Manager Franklin Gover. “The street sections were never completed and so with more than a decade of standing water and the fact that the streets were built substandard to start with has led to this deterioration and conditions that we’re experiencing today.”

Now the town wants to take the developer to court to make them fix the streets, and pay damages.

“Since the developer has defaulted on the construction, we could use their escrow money to fix the roads, realistically it’s better for the developer to meet their obligation to pave the streets,” Gover said. “The town is working as hard as we can to make sure this situation is corrected and we’re not going to stop until it is fixed.”

Residents say something has to be done.

“I wish it didn’t have to come to that point, we’ve been in contact without HOA company, the HOA has reached out to the developer and brought up these things, brought up these issues and nothing was ever handled really,” Shell said.

The town will likely make the court filing against China Grove 152 this month. The company will then have 30 days to either respond or ask for an extension.

