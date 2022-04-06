What’s next? Construction already underway for Macy’s, Inc. in China Grove

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Construction activity is already underway at the future site of a new Macy’s, Inc. fulfillment center in China Grove, according to the latest update from the Rowan EDC.

The Silverman Group and Avison Young will be developing the site, located at the intersection of Interstate 85 (Exit 68) and Highway 152.

Once constructed, the 85 North Logistics Center will be approximately 1.4 million square feet. Macy’s, Inc. plans to launch operations at the site in mid-2024 in time to support the holiday peak season.

New job opportunities will be posted on macys.com/jobs as they become available prior to launching operations.

A formal groundbreaking ceremony will be scheduled in the upcoming months.

“It’s exciting to see work already ongoing at the future site of Macy’s, Inc. in China Grove,” said Rowan EDC Rod Crider. “We look forward to a successful partnership throughout the construction process and for many years ahead.”

