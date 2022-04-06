NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Warrant: School bus driver arrested, accused of paying to swab students’ cheeks in Charlotte

The situation happened on Feb. 15, 2022. The warrant says it happened on a CMS school bus on school property.
The warrant states that 35-year-old Raina McManus solicited students at Ridge Road Middle...
The warrant states that 35-year-old Raina McManus solicited students at Ridge Road Middle School by providing them $5 to swab their cheeks for a “COVID test”.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warrant states that a school bus driver was arrested for swabbing students’ cheeks in Charlotte as a “COVID test” and paying them $5 for it.

The situation happened on Feb. 15, 2022. The warrant says it happened on a CMS school bus on school property.

The warrant states that 35-year-old Raina McManus solicited students at Ridge Road Middle School by providing them $5 to swab their cheeks for a “COVID test”.

McManus did not have prior approval from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, the principal of Ridge Road Middle School or the students’ parents or guardians, the warrant states.

The warrant lists offenses of private use of a publicly-owned vehicle and soliciting during school hours without permission of school head.

Officials have not provided any other information related to this situation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series
Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video

Latest News

I-77 Toll Price Sign
I-77 tolls generated $35 million in 2021 as people moved back to the office
Students receiving items from the "Warming Tree"
“Warming Tree” provided for Corriher-Lipe Middle School
Once constructed, the 85 North Logistics Center will be approximately 1.4 million square feet
What’s next? Construction already underway for Macy’s, Inc. in China Grove
The ceremony was held on Tuesday.
Concord Fire Department opens new Station 12
Mecklenburg County Public Health’s (MCPH) PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) clinic located inside...
Meck County’s new clinic offers pill that can reduce risk of getting HIV from sex