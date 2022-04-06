Warrant: School bus driver arrested, accused of paying to swab students’ cheeks in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warrant states that a school bus driver was arrested for swabbing students’ cheeks in Charlotte as a “COVID test” and paying them $5 for it.

The situation happened on Feb. 15, 2022. The warrant says it happened on a CMS school bus on school property.

The warrant states that 35-year-old Raina McManus solicited students at Ridge Road Middle School by providing them $5 to swab their cheeks for a “COVID test”.

McManus did not have prior approval from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, the principal of Ridge Road Middle School or the students’ parents or guardians, the warrant states.

The warrant lists offenses of private use of a publicly-owned vehicle and soliciting during school hours without permission of school head.

Officials have not provided any other information related to this situation.

