“Warming Tree” provided for Corriher-Lipe Middle School

Students receiving items from the "Warming Tree"
Students receiving items from the "Warming Tree"(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Landis American Legion Auxiliary Unit 146 recently provided students at Corriher-Lipe Middle School with hats, gloves, scarves, headbands, and socks as part of the “Warming Tree” project.

Local veterans, Preach Merry and Charlie Lawing as well as volunteer, Martha Corriher, spent time with each grade level over two days speaking about veterans, patriotism, volunteering, community service, gratefulness, mindfulness, and kindness.

After the presentation, each student in the school was able to come forward and choose an item from the “Warming Tree.”

Students were very excited to participate in this event and it encouraged them to think about giving back to their own community. All items from the “Warming Tree” were donated by the Landis American Legion Auxiliary Unit 146.

