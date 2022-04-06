Coroner identifies shooter at Upstate plant as former employee

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are investigating a shooting at the Frankische plant in Anderson County.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 10:34 p.m. Two victims were transported to the hospital with injuries. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said one of the victims is in critical condition.

Sheriff Chad McBride and Coroner Greg Shore addressed the media after the incident.

According to Sheriff Chad McBride, the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot before deputies were able to take them into custody. He added that no deputies fired their weapons during the incident.

The coroner’s office identified the shooter as Bruce D. Vandermosten, Jr., 51, of Anderson. He was a former employee at the plant.

McBride said there were 30 employees at the plant when the shooting began. All of them got out safely, except for the two injured. According to McBride, employees at a nearby business called Tipsy Tavern helped those escaping from the plant and called 911.

The Sheriff’s Office took plant employees over to another location to be reunited with their families after the scene was cleared.

The Frankische plant is a member of the Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce. The organization released the following statement:

“We are incredibly heartbroken to learn about the horrific incident at one of our beloved industries. To hear that one of our industry leaders suffered such a loss leaves us speechless. “We are with our Anderson County community, businesses and law enforcement to support in any way we can during this time. The victims, their families, and the witnesses of this horror have our full prayers, thoughts and support.”

The Coroner’s Office, The Anderson Police Department, Highway Patrol, Anderson EMS and the Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

