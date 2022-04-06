NC DHHS Flu
Power restored after tree on power lines leaves thousands in the dark in northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A downed tree on power lines has left thousands in the dark in northeast Charlotte early Wednesday morning.

Duke Energy’s outage map shows approximately 2,677 customers are without power in the University City North area near West Mallard Creek Church Road and Interstate 85.

A WBTV crew on Mallard Creek Church Road near I-85 saw Duke Energy crews on the scene where a tree fell on power lines.

Duke Energy says the outage was first reported at 2:40 a.m. It had been restored before 7 a.m.

