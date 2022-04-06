NC DHHS Flu
Teen charged in northeast Charlotte shooting that killed a 15-year-old

The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 18 on Mallard Park Drive in northeast Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a 15-year-old with the shooting death of another 15-year-old in northeast Charlotte back in February.

According to the CMPD, detectives with the department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrested the teen without incident on Tuesday and charged the individual with murder. Due to the age, the suspect’s name will not be released, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 18 on Mallard Park Drive in northeast Charlotte.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim with a gunshot wound lying outside near the apartments at the address. On Feb. 20, the victim died from his injuries, making it a homicide investigation.

The name of the victim was not released due to him being a juvenile.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

