Soccer fields destroyed by motorists in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The soccer fields at New Centre Park in Clover, S.C. were destroyed by vandals Tuesday night after they appeared to drive a vehicle across the wet fields.

Witnesses helped police arrest the people responsible, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Clover.

Local officials ask that if you see any suspicious activity, please contact the Clover Police Department at 803-222-9494.

