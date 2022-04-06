NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Soccer fields destroyed by motorists in York County

A vehicle appears to have driven across the fields at New Centre Park.
A vehicle appears to have driven across wet fields at New Centre Park.
A vehicle appears to have driven across wet fields at New Centre Park.(Town of Clover/Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The soccer fields at New Centre Park in Clover, S.C. were destroyed by vandals Tuesday night after they appeared to drive a vehicle across the wet fields.

Witnesses helped police arrest the people responsible, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Clover.

Local officials ask that if you see any suspicious activity, please contact the Clover Police Department at 803-222-9494.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series
Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video

Latest News

I-77 Toll Price Sign
I-77 tolls generated $35 million in 2021 as people moved back to the office
Students receiving items from the "Warming Tree"
“Warming Tree” provided for Corriher-Lipe Middle School
Once constructed, the 85 North Logistics Center will be approximately 1.4 million square feet
What’s next? Construction already underway for Macy’s, Inc. in China Grove
The ceremony was held on Tuesday.
Concord Fire Department opens new Station 12
Mecklenburg County Public Health’s (MCPH) PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) clinic located inside...
Meck County’s new clinic offers pill that can reduce risk of getting HIV from sex