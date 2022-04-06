Soccer fields destroyed by motorists in York County
A vehicle appears to have driven across the fields at New Centre Park.
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The soccer fields at New Centre Park in Clover, S.C. were destroyed by vandals Tuesday night after they appeared to drive a vehicle across the wet fields.
Witnesses helped police arrest the people responsible, according to a Facebook post from the Town of Clover.
Local officials ask that if you see any suspicious activity, please contact the Clover Police Department at 803-222-9494.
