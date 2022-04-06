NC DHHS Flu
Silver Alert issued for Cleveland County man who could be headed to Minnesota

Francois Bernard Johnson
Francois Bernard Johnson(Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 31-year man from Cleveland County.

Francois Bernard Johnson is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment and officials say Minnesota is a possible destination for him.

Johnson was last seen on 125 College Avenue in Shelby, N.C. He is approximately 6-foot-2, 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson’s vehicle is a white 2018 Dodge Journey with a North Carolina license plate HKD2355.

Anyone with information about Francois Bernard Johnson should call Deputy C Felaro at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822.

