Officer-involved shooting injures one in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning in the Steele Creek area in Charlotte.

The shooting happened at the Pringle Square Apartments, located off Brown Grier Road and down the street from Steele Creek Elementary School.

Officials say police who responded weren’t injured in the shooting. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said preliminary information indicates that officers were called for an armed person at the complex.

After arriving on scene, an officer fired their weapon, striking a person in the leg, according to the CMPD. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Over a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer units are on scene of the shooting, though the circumstances leading up to it are still vague.

