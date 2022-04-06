Officer-involved shooting injures one in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning in the Steele Creek area in Charlotte.

The shooting happened at the Pringle Square Apartments, located off Brown Grier Road and down the street from Steele Creek Elementary School.

Officials say police who responded weren’t injured in the shooting. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said preliminary information indicates that officers were called for an armed person at the complex.

#BREAKING Early morning shooting at the Pringle Square Apts (Brown Grier Rd, Steele Creek). This was officer-involved but officials say police who responded weren’t injured. They -and MEDIC- confirm w/ @WBTV_News that one person sent to the hospital w/ life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/FxwPvDrouE — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) April 6, 2022

After arriving on scene, an officer fired their weapon, striking a person in the leg, according to the CMPD. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Over a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer units are on scene of the shooting, though the circumstances leading up to it are still vague.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

