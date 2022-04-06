NC DHHS Flu
Midlands picks up pieces after storms hit South Carolina

Damage in Allendale County from Tuesday's tornado.
Damage in Allendale County from Tuesday's tornado.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After Tuesday’s storms the Midlands were left picking up the pieces. Communities across South Carolina woke up Wednesday morning to find trees knocked down and damage to their homes and vehicles.

In Allendale County where a tornado set down our Nick Neville saw trees and residences that had felt the storm. Some people in the area were still without power this morning.

Wednesday afternoon surveys confirmed at least three tornadoes had hit the area during Tuesday’s storms.

School administrators let families know that schools were dismissed on social media as the community cleans up. Over night an emergency shelter opened to help house displaced families.

In Manning, officials continued to clean up after the storm flipped over a truck and flooded a Walmart.’

In Orangeburg Chris Joseph was on the ground Tuesday, hearing from community members as they began to clean up.

