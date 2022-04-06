Meet the 5 finalists for Cabarrus County Schools Teacher of the Year award

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Cabarrus County Schools: The five Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) finalists for the Teacher of the Year award will be celebrated all week long on the district platforms as they prepare for the official announcement on April 13th.

Cabarrus County Schools announced the five finalists for the 2022 Teacher of the Year district award on March 21st.

The finalists were selected by a panel of district leaders, including former teachers of the year. The CCS Teacher of the Year will be announced on April 13, 2022, during the CCS Teacher of the Year Ceremony held at the Cabarrus Arts Council Davis Theatre. Follow the district at www.facebook.com/CabCoSchools for the release of exclusive interviews with Teacher of the Year finalists this week leading to the official announcement.

Karen Conner is an English (and sometimes science) teacher at Central Cabarrus High School. A graduate of Bluefield University, UNC Charlotte, and Gardner-Webb, she has been an educator since 1989. In her classroom, Mrs. Conner is passionate about reading, communicating, and learning. When Mrs. Conner is not teaching, she enjoys reading and gardening.

Sarah Dalton is an EC teacher at Hickory Ridge Middle School. A graduate of Western Carolina University, she has been an educator since 2016. In her classroom, Mrs. Dalton is passionate about providing educational equity and bringing awareness to support to students who are continuously seen as “non-proficient” based on standardized criteria. When Mrs. Dalton is not teaching, she enjoys chasing around her adorable toddler, Hazel.

Heather Kundla is a Language Arts teacher at Harris Road Middle School. A graduate of Appalachian State University, she has been an educator since 1999. In her classroom, Mrs. Kundla is passionate about inspiring her students to be global learners. She hopes that through stories and books, her students will make personal connections and discover windows into cultures that are different from their own. When Mrs. Kundla is not teaching, she enjoys reading and watching her three children explore their own passions.

Angie McClain is a Kindergarten teacher at Beverly Hills STEM Elementary. A graduate of UNCC, she has been an educator since 2007. In her classroom, Mrs. McClain is passionate about making sure that her students feel loved, have a voice, and feel represented. Not only does she want them to have a strong academic foundation, but she also feels passionate about exposing them to different cultures, influential people, and showing them their impact on the community and the world around them. When Mrs. McClain is not teaching, she enjoys spending time with her family, spoiling her godson and god-grandson, and shopping.

Gordon Todd Thacker is a Business/Marketing teacher at Concord High School. A graduate of UNC-Charlotte, he has been an educator since 2017. In his classroom, Mr. Thacker is passionate about getting to know each of his students and caring about their needs and what they are passionate about and getting each of them prepared for life after high school. When Mr. Thacker is not teaching, he enjoys traveling, golf, baseball, reading and time with family and friends.

