Medic: Person suffers life-threatening injuries in north Charlotte crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Old Statesville Road and Pete Brown Road around 10 a.m.

Mecklenburg EMS says the crash appeared to be a pedestrian struck with one person who was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

CMPD has not yet confirmed what happened as this situation continues to develop.

