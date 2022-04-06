CMPD: Six injured after driver suddenly merges in front of bus at CLT Airport
Police say six passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police say six people were injured when a driver suddenly merged in front of a bus at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
A vehicle merged suddenly in front of the employee bus, causing the driver of the bus to slam on the breaks, police say. Luggage in the overhead compartments fell on some passengers.
A WBTV crew was on scene near the long-term parking lot No. 4 along Harlee Avenue, where several emergency crews were seen.
CMPD says there was no collision.
