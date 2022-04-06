NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Six injured after driver suddenly merges in front of bus at CLT Airport

Police say six passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WBTV is working to learn more about what led to the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police say six people were injured when a driver suddenly merged in front of a bus at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

A vehicle merged suddenly in front of the employee bus, causing the driver of the bus to slam on the breaks, police say. Luggage in the overhead compartments fell on some passengers.

Police say six passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A WBTV crew was on scene near the long-term parking lot No. 4 along Harlee Avenue, where several emergency crews were seen.

CMPD says there was no collision.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

