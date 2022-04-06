NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘I see barren fields’: Ukrainian Civil Society leaders discuss wartime agriculture disruptions

Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) hosted an event discussing the war in Ukraine and what it means for global food security.
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) hosted an event discussing the war in Ukraine and what it...
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) hosted an event discussing the war in Ukraine and what it means for global food security.(GRAY DC)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Known as the breadbasket of Europe, Ukraine is one of the top exporters of grain in the world.

The ongoing war is expected to cut trade drastically. Some economists fear the war will disrupt the global food chain, leading to famine in parts of the East and higher domestic commodity costs.

“Ukraine basically exports to a number of countries in North Africa and the Middle East,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, who told Gray DC his department is monitoring the situation. “These are developing countries. These are countries that rely a great deal on that wheat supply to be able to feed their people.”

Wheat growers in the U.S are already facing high operating costs and drought conditions. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says it’s unlikely the U.S will be able to fill any gap that might be created by the war.

“Even if America does everything we can to grow more wheat, it’s not going to be enough to replace what comes through the Black Sea right now,” said Marshall.

During a Wednesday press conference, Marshall and fellow GOP Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) discussed the issue with members of the Ukrainian Civil Society.

Ukrainian Military volunteer Maria Berlinska says Russia is using food as a quiet weapon, starving residents into submission and targeting farmland and agriculture infrastructure.

“We have less and less fields, and we have less and less opportunities,” said Berlinska.

During the discussion, she pleaded for additional aid in the form of weapons, sanctions, and international pressure on Russia.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series
Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video

Latest News

I-77 Toll Price Sign
I-77 tolls generated $35 million in 2021 as people moved back to the office
Students receiving items from the "Warming Tree"
“Warming Tree” provided for Corriher-Lipe Middle School
Once constructed, the 85 North Logistics Center will be approximately 1.4 million square feet
What’s next? Construction already underway for Macy’s, Inc. in China Grove
The ceremony was held on Tuesday.
Concord Fire Department opens new Station 12
Mecklenburg County Public Health’s (MCPH) PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) clinic located inside...
Meck County’s new clinic offers pill that can reduce risk of getting HIV from sex