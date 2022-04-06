Large paint spill shuts down road near I-485 ramp in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large paint spill has shut down a road near a ramp on I-485 in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The spill happened on Lawyers Road inbound near the I-485 ramp just after 2 p.m.

The Charlotte Fire Department was on scene and advised residents to seek an alternative route.

WBTV’s Sky 3 had aerials over the scene, showing gallons of paint spilled on the road.

Officials have not said what caused the spill or how long the road will be closed. This is a developing story and no other information was released.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.