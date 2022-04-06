NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gerber is looking for its next ‘spokesbaby’

Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'
Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'(Daniel Reche/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gerber is looking for a baby to be the next face of the company.

The company said it is searching for its next “Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby.”

The job requirements are simple. Applicants must be between 0-4 years old, have a “playful smile that can light up the room,” and an “irresistible giggle and undeniably loveable personality.”

The winner will also receive $25,000.

To apply, visit Gerber’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The warrant states that 35-year-old Raina McManus solicited students at Ridge Road Middle...
Warrant: School bus driver arrested, accused of paying to swab students’ cheeks in Charlotte
The Charlotte Fire Department was on scene and advised residents to seek an alternative route.
Large paint spill shuts down road near I-485 ramp in southeast Charlotte
The shooting happened at the Pringle Square Apartments, located off Brown Grier Road and down...
Investigation continues after officer-involved shooting injures one in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area
Police say six passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD: Six injured after driver suddenly merges in front of bus at CLT Airport
Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series

Latest News

Forecaster are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine...
Forecasters predict above-average hurricane season
Makenzie Howell
‘She knew she was going to die young’: Woman killed in crash after surviving liver transplant
Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate as the newest justice on the Supreme Court....
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
A man was injured during a shooting in Lancaster, South Carolina Wednesday night.
Man injured during Lancaster, S.C. shooting