Advertisement

First Alert Wednesday night-Thursday morning as strong to severe storms are possible

Tonight, areas west and south of the Charlotte metro area will have the best chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More chances for showers and thunderstorms will head our way later this evening.

  • Rest of Today: mostly sunny, isolated showers
  • Tonight: Scattered showers & t-storms
  • Thursday: AM showers, PM sunshine.

For the rest of this Wednesday afternoon there will be a slight chance of a few isolated showers otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight, areas west and south of the Charlotte metro area will have the best chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms however, we cannot rule out the possibility of some strong storms moving into the piedmont during the overnight hours. With the cloud cover and the rain temperatures will hold steady in the 60s overnight. On Thursday, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning, by the afternoon expect gradual clearing with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

After the cold front moves through our area on Thursday, cooler drier will move into the Carolinas on Friday. Expect partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler conditions with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwesterly winds will continue to usher in some colder air for the weekend. On Saturday, a stray shower will be possible in the morning. The balance of Saturday looks partly cloudy and colder with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday morning will get off to an even colder with lows in the 20s and 30s but with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon, highs will climb into the mid-60s.

A warming trend can be expected for next Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs back into the mid to upper 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

