NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert tonight and into early Thursday due to storm potential

Strong-to-severe storms are possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
A First Alert has been issued for tonight, Thursday morning due to the threat of strong storms.
By Jason Myers
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will approach and move through the Carolinas overnight and early Thursday morning, bringing a chance for scattered storms.

Any storms that develop this evening and into early Thursday may create gusty, damaging winds or a quick spin-up tornado. Cooler temperatures will arrive Friday and carry into the weekend.

  • Strong-to-severe storms are possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
  • Clearing skies and mild temperatures for Thursday afternoon.
  • Cooler temperatures Friday and into the weekend with mountain snow flurries.

Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible tonight into early Thursday, with Thursday morning low temperatures in the 60s. Rain is expected to diminish in coverage, with clearing skies for Thursday afternoon, as high temperatures warm into the lower 70s. The NC mountains will be cool, with Thursday afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

First Alert issued tonight, Thursday morning for possible heavy storms.
First Alert issued tonight, Thursday morning for possible heavy storms.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Friday will be noticeably cooler and breezy, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, and a chance for a few sprinkles. The mountain regions may even see some snow flurries in the higher elevations.

Cool temperatures will continue through the weekend, with a chance for a frost and freeze for both Saturday and Sunday morning, as temperatures cool into the 30s for the piedmont, and upper 20s in the mountain.

Saturday will be our coolest day of the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains. Once again, a few sprinkles are possible for the piedmont, with snow flurries in the mountains.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains.

Temperatures will dip moving into the weekend before rising again next week
Temperatures will dip moving into the weekend before rising again next week(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures are expected to get back into the mid-to-upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

A few rain showers are possible for next Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware overnight for any storms that may develop!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series
Hickory Police said they've worked with the FBI for over 20 years to search for the suspect.
Suspect in 1997 Hickory crash that killed mother, two daughters died in 2020, authorities say
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mecklenburg County and portions of York County (including...
First Alert: Flood Advisory issued for Mecklenburg, York counties
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video
Monroe City Councilwoman may lose job after incidents in body camera video

Latest News

Damage in Allendale County from Tuesday's tornado.
Midlands picks up pieces after storms hit South Carolina
A First Alert has been issued for tonight, Thursday morning due to the threat of strong storms.
First Alert tonight and into early Thursday due to storm potential
Tonight, areas west and south of the Charlotte metro area will have the best chance of seeing...
First Alert Wednesday night-Thursday morning as strong to severe storms are possible
First Alert Wednesday night-Thursday morning as strong to severe storms are possible