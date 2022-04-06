First Alert tonight and into early Thursday due to storm potential

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will approach and move through the Carolinas overnight and early Thursday morning, bringing a chance for scattered storms.

Any storms that develop this evening and into early Thursday may create gusty, damaging winds or a quick spin-up tornado. Cooler temperatures will arrive Friday and carry into the weekend.

Strong-to-severe storms are possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Clearing skies and mild temperatures for Thursday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures Friday and into the weekend with mountain snow flurries.

Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible tonight into early Thursday, with Thursday morning low temperatures in the 60s. Rain is expected to diminish in coverage, with clearing skies for Thursday afternoon, as high temperatures warm into the lower 70s. The NC mountains will be cool, with Thursday afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

First Alert issued tonight, Thursday morning for possible heavy storms. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Friday will be noticeably cooler and breezy, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, and a chance for a few sprinkles. The mountain regions may even see some snow flurries in the higher elevations.

Cool temperatures will continue through the weekend, with a chance for a frost and freeze for both Saturday and Sunday morning, as temperatures cool into the 30s for the piedmont, and upper 20s in the mountain.

Saturday will be our coolest day of the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains. Once again, a few sprinkles are possible for the piedmont, with snow flurries in the mountains.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains.

Temperatures will dip moving into the weekend before rising again next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures are expected to get back into the mid-to-upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

A few rain showers are possible for next Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware overnight for any storms that may develop!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.