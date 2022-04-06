NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: More rain, possible strong storms overnight into early Thursday morning

Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and perhaps even an isolated tornado.
Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and perhaps even an isolated tornado.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While there may be a few spotty thundershowers around late in the day, especially south/east of Interstate 85, today will otherwise be mainly dry, breezy and very warm with highs close to 80 degrees.

  • Breezy and very warm today
  • First Alert: More storms tonight
  • Chilly weekend weather back

Tonight into early Thursday morning brings our next First Alert. A strong cold front will cross the region with another round of showers and possibly a few stronger thunderstorms.

Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and perhaps even an isolated tornado, so make sure you download the WBTV Weather app and keep the volume turned up to hear any severe weather notifications during overnight hours.

Once the front blows through early in the morning, Thursday will turn out partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday will be windy and noticeably cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s and lows at night in the cold 30s. There could be a passing rain shower Friday into Saturday for the Piedmont, but it will be cold enough in the mountains for off-and-on snow showers through Saturday. There could even be a small accumulation in elevations about 3,500 feet.

This weekend will – yet again – be breezy and very cool. Highs Saturday won’t likely make it out of the 50s around Charlotte and there’s another risk for frost Saturday night as we dip back down into the low to mid-30s. Sunshine Sunday will help boost our afternoon readings to the mid-60s. We’ll warm back into the more seasonal 70s early next week.

Stay dry and safe! 

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The warrant states that 35-year-old Raina McManus solicited students at Ridge Road Middle...
Warrant: School bus driver arrested, accused of paying to swab students’ cheeks in Charlotte
The Charlotte Fire Department was on scene and advised residents to seek an alternative route.
Large paint spill shuts down road near I-485 ramp in southeast Charlotte
The shooting happened at the Pringle Square Apartments, located off Brown Grier Road and down...
Investigation continues after officer-involved shooting injures one in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area
Police say six passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD: Six injured after driver suddenly merges in front of bus at CLT Airport
Don Felder of The Eagles will take the stage on Saturday, June 4.
Eagles Don Felder, Mother’s Finest, Everclear, Air Supply part of Kannapolis Summer Concert Series

Latest News

7 day forecast
Sunshine should peek out by the end of the day
Sunshine should peak out by the end of the day
Sunshine should peek out by the end of the day
Lightning was seen in South Carolina as storms moved through the area overnight into early...
Wet roads lead to two-car crash in northeast Charlotte
Parting showers possible through Thursday morning
Lightning was seen in South Carolina as storms moved through the area overnight into early...
Wet roads from overnight rain lead to two-car crash in northeast Charlotte