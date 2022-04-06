First Alert: More rain, possible strong storms overnight into early Thursday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While there may be a few spotty thundershowers around late in the day, especially south/east of Interstate 85, today will otherwise be mainly dry, breezy and very warm with highs close to 80 degrees.

Breezy and very warm today

First Alert: More storms tonight

Chilly weekend weather back

The bext chance for a shower or thunderstorm later today looks to be south/east of #CLT. Better rain chances come tonight / early Thursday morning. Breezy & very warm today with highs in the 70s & 80s across the @wbtv_news area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ckZNioRWve — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 6, 2022

Tonight into early Thursday morning brings our next First Alert. A strong cold front will cross the region with another round of showers and possibly a few stronger thunderstorms.

Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and perhaps even an isolated tornado, so make sure you download the WBTV Weather app and keep the volume turned up to hear any severe weather notifications during overnight hours.

Once the front blows through early in the morning, Thursday will turn out partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday will be windy and noticeably cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s and lows at night in the cold 30s. There could be a passing rain shower Friday into Saturday for the Piedmont, but it will be cold enough in the mountains for off-and-on snow showers through Saturday. There could even be a small accumulation in elevations about 3,500 feet.

This weekend will – yet again – be breezy and very cool. Highs Saturday won’t likely make it out of the 50s around Charlotte and there’s another risk for frost Saturday night as we dip back down into the low to mid-30s. Sunshine Sunday will help boost our afternoon readings to the mid-60s. We’ll warm back into the more seasonal 70s early next week.

Stay dry and safe!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.